JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Navin Fluorine International allots 10,155 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Steel Strips Wheels receives export orders for US caravan trailer market

Capital Market 

For over USD 133,000

Steel Strips Wheels has received export orders for 10,000 wheels for US caravan trailer market, to be executed in the month of Oct from its Chennai plant. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU