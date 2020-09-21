Steel Strips Wheels receives export orders for US caravan trailer market

-
ALSO READ
Steel Strips Wheels gains on securing new export orders
Hyundai's three employees at Chennai plant test positive for COVID-19
Steel Strips Wheels receives export orders for over USD 114K from US
BMW resumes operations at Chennai plant
Hyundai to begin preparations to re-start production on May 6
-
For over USD 133,000Steel Strips Wheels has received export orders for 10,000 wheels for US caravan trailer market, to be executed in the month of Oct from its Chennai plant. Orders of similar capacity are anticipated from the same customer base as businesses have picked up speed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU