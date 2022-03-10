Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 110.13 points or 3.31% at 3438.67 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 4.65%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.58%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.83%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 3.48%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.57%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.42%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.72%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.62%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1102.81 or 2.02% at 55750.14.

The Nifty 50 index was up 322 points or 1.97% at 16667.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 536.92 points or 2.02% at 27120.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 142.35 points or 1.78% at 8151.17.

On BSE,2565 shares were trading in green, 335 were trading in red and 77 were unchanged.

