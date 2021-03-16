L&T Construction secures significant orders across business segments

Orders valued between Rs 1000 cr to 2500 cr

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from its prestigious client for two businesses.

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured EPC orders from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Odisha to execute individual Rural Water Supply Projects in the Kendrapada & Khorda Districts of Odisha.

The business has also secured a repeat order from the Water Resources Department of Odisha to construct an intake structure and pressure main along the right bank of Bargarh Main Canal of the Gangadhar Mehar Lift Irrigation Project in Bijepur, Odisha on EPC-TurnKey basis.

The factories arm of Buildings & Factories Business has secured an order from a leading Cement Manufacturer in India to construct a 10000 TPD Integrated Cement Plant in Pali, Rajasthan. The scope involves Civil, Mechanical and Equipment Installation works.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)