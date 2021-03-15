Minda Industies elevates Ravi Mehra as Board Director and DMD of Uno Minda Group

-
-
Minda Industies announced that Ravi Mehra, who has served the company for the last 26 years, a senior leader, has been elevated as a Whole Time Director on the Board of Minda Industries and hence apart from his role as CEO of ECS Domain, he has been entrusted with the responsibilities of Deputy Managing Director of UNO MINDA Group.
