L&T Construction wins contracts under its water and effluent treatment biz

L&T Construction has receives various contracts under its water and effluent treatment business. As per the company's project classification, the value of contracts ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.
The Gujarat Water Infrastructure (GWIL) has placed engineering, procurement and construction orders for the design and construction of the Dhanki - Navda Bulk Pipeline project that aims to enhance water supply capacity to meet the future demands of Amreli, Junagadh, Botad and Rajkot districts of Gujarat.
The scope includes design Et construction of 99 Kms bulk transmission MS pipeline, 10.5 ML RCC raw water sump & pumphouse and associated electro-mechanical & instrumentation works.
The Business is also executing another bulk pipeline project at the same location for GWIL.
Further, the international arm of the Business has been awarded a project from a prestigious client for the Supply, Installation, Testing, and Commissioning of water distribution network and large meter connections in Dubai. The scope includes water distribution networks of 137 Km GRE Pipelines, micro tunnelling works, SCADA and associated Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Works.
