ACC and Ambuja Cements win IconSWM-CE awards

ACC and Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material companies of Adani Cement and part of the Adani Group won the Platinum Award at the prestigious 12th International Conference & IPLA Global Forum 2022 on Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy held at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Companies were recognized for their pre-processing and co-processing facilities at Ambujanagar and Wadi cement plants. Wadi ranked Platinum in 2 out of the 8 categories and Ambujanagar ranked Platinum in 4 out of 8 categories.

The Companies offer sustainable waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, public, and municipal sectors. Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, the companies are contributing to a cleaner environment and conserving natural resources through replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels & raw materials (AFR). Co-processing ensures recovery of energy and recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)