JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Benchmarks pare losses; Nifty climbs above 18,700; VIX up 1.48%

BIGBLOC Construction acquires land to set up new unit for AAC panels
Business Standard

ACC and Ambuja Cements win IconSWM-CE awards

Capital Market 

ACC and Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material companies of Adani Cement and part of the Adani Group won the Platinum Award at the prestigious 12th International Conference & IPLA Global Forum 2022 on Sustainable Waste Management & Circular Economy held at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The Companies were recognized for their pre-processing and co-processing facilities at Ambujanagar and Wadi cement plants. Wadi ranked Platinum in 2 out of the 8 categories and Ambujanagar ranked Platinum in 4 out of 8 categories.

The Companies offer sustainable waste management solutions to the agricultural, industrial, public, and municipal sectors. Through co-processing the waste from these sectors, the companies are contributing to a cleaner environment and conserving natural resources through replacement of traditional fuels with alternate fuels & raw materials (AFR). Co-processing ensures recovery of energy and recycling of materials from waste, leaving zero residue.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU