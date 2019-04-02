JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

L&T Finance Holdings update on L&T Finance's public issue of NCDs

Tera Software bags work contract worth Rs 422.85 cr
Business Standard

L&T Construction wins new orders under Power Transmission & Distribution Business

Capital Market 

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has bagged several Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders across its various business lines.

In India, orders have been secured to lay underground cable in certain industrial areas and towns to improve the reliability of power supply.

Orders have also been won for solar powered irrigation systems.

Orders have been received from certain countries of the Middle East and the ASEAN region for substations and transmission lines.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 11:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU