L&T Construction wins new orders under Power Transmission & Distribution Business

-
ALSO READ
Govt cuts timeline for completing solar projects by 6 months
India unlikely to achieve 100 GW solar power target of 2022
PDM University installs 1.1 MW rooftop Solar powered system to light up its campus
L&T Construction bags orders under power transmission and distribution business
Industry pressing for removal of tariff cap for 1.2 GW hybrid tender
-
The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has bagged several Engineering, Procurement and Construction orders across its various business lines.
In India, orders have been secured to lay underground cable in certain industrial areas and towns to improve the reliability of power supply.
Orders have also been won for solar powered irrigation systems.
Orders have been received from certain countries of the Middle East and the ASEAN region for substations and transmission lines.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU