L&T Finance Holdings update on L&T Finance's public issue of NCDs

L&T Finance Holdings announced the receipt of necessary approval from the Registrar of Companies on 01 April 2019 in connection with the issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs.1,000 each for an amount of Rs. 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs.500 crore aggregating up to Rs. 1,000 crore (Tranche 2 Issue) by L&T Finance, a material subsidiary of the company.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 11:08 IST

