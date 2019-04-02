JUST IN
Premier Polyfilm announces cessation of directors

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 April 2019

Premier Polyfilm announced that Kamlesh Kumar Sinha, Jaspal Singh Marwah and Manoj Kumar Gupta three Non Executive Independent Directors ceased to be Directors of the company on completion of ten years tenure as per provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and Rules thereunder with effect from 01 April,2019.

First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 11:06 IST

