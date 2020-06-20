HDFC Life Insurance Company receives ratings for proposed NCD issuance

JUST IN
Business Standard

HDFC Life Insurance Company announced that CRISIL has assigned the rating CRISILAAA/Stable for the proposed issuance of 6000 Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Fully Paid-Up, Non- Convertible Debentures in the form of 'Subordinated Debt' aggregating upto Rs. 600 crore under the applicable provisions of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Other Forms of Capital) Regulations, 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 14:55 IST

