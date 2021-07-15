JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

L&T Technology Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

L T Foods launches TVC campaign for its fortified rice brand 'Daawat Sehat'

Capital Market 

L T Foods has expanded its product portfolio in the health segment with Daawat Sehat - a fortified everyday Basmati rice, fortified with iron and vitamin which has been very well accepted by the consumers.

The Company is leveraging the brand equity and distribution network of its flagship brand Daawat to market this product in India.

A Television Campaign (TVC) has been launched for Daawat Sehat, which highlights the nutritional benefits and how it builds immunity to keep the family healthy. The brand is popularly termed as 'Poshan Waala Chawal'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 15 2021. 12:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU