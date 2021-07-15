L T Foods launches TVC campaign for its fortified rice brand 'Daawat Sehat'

L T Foods has expanded its product portfolio in the health segment with Daawat Sehat - a fortified everyday Basmati rice, fortified with iron and vitamin which has been very well accepted by the consumers.

The Company is leveraging the brand equity and distribution network of its flagship brand Daawat to market this product in India.

A Television Campaign (TVC) has been launched for Daawat Sehat, which highlights the nutritional benefits and how it builds immunity to keep the family healthy. The brand is popularly termed as 'Poshan Waala Chawal'.

