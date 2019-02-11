Board of India Cements approves alteration of AoA

At meeting held on 11 February 2019The Board of India Cements at its meeting held on 11 February 2019 has, subject to approval of shareholders, approved the alteration of the Articles of Association of the company by replacing the existing Articles with a new set of Articles to bring it in line with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
