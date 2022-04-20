L&T Infotech, ACC, Bajaj Electricals in spotlight

-
L&T Infotech: The technology consulting and digital solutions company reported 4.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 637.50 crore on 4% increase in revenue to Rs 4301.60 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.
ACC: The cement major's consolidated net profit dropped 29.66% to Rs 396 crore on a 2.58% increase in net sales to Rs 4,322 crore in Q1 March 2022 over Q1 March 2021.
Bajaj Electricals: Bajaj Electricals partnered with wtec to provide smartengine intelligent building technology for network-powered lighting & sensor infrastructure in India.
Escorts: Escorts announced that its division, Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM), will increase the prices of its tractors from Wednesday, 20 April 2022. There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants, the company further stated.
Insecticides (India): The company has received patent for an invention Novel Granules and its Pesticidal Composition from Patent Office, Government of India.
VRL Logistics: The company has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ratna Cements (Yadwad) for transfer of the Wind Power (Sale of Power) undertaking along with all underlying assets and liabilities as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
