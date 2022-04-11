TCS, Tata Motors, Veranda Learning Solutions in focus

TCS: IT major TCS will declare its Q4 result today, 11 April 2022.

Wipro: The IT major appointed Anis Chenchah as the member of the Wipro Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa) region.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors' wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said retail sales for the quarter ending 31 March 2022 were 79,008 vehicles, down 1% (1,118 units) from the previous quarter ending 31 December 2022 and 36% (44,475 units) from the quarter a year ago ending 31 March 2021.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank said that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 28 April 2022, to consider raising funds by issue of debt Instruments, including but not limited to bonds and non-convertible debentures.

HDFC, Bandhan Bank: Housing Development Finance Corporation sold 3.08% stake in Bandhan Bank via bulk deal on Friday, 8 April 2022. Societe Generale bought 1,90,81,469 shares or 1.18% stake at an average price of Rs 306.55.

Shoppers Stop: The company has completed the sale of 19.50% of stake in Crossword. Accordingly, the company's equity stake in Crossword stands reduced to 29.50%.

Veranda Learning Solutions: Shares of the company will make its debut on the bourses today, 11 April 2022. The issue price is Rs 137 per equity share.

GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway reported 8.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.6 crore on a 20.3% fall in total income to Rs 627.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Go Fashion (India): Go Fashion (India) said that ICRA had upgraded the long term and the short term ratings on the credit facitilies of the company. The credit rating agency has upgraded Go Fashion's long-term rating to '[ICRA] A' from '[ICRA] A-'. It has also upgraded the company's short-term rating to '[ICRA] A1' from '[ICRA] A2+'.

Seamec: Seamec and its consortium partner, Posh India Offshore has entered into an deal with Larsen & Toubro for diving related and other associated work through deployment of its vessel, Seamec Princess, for ONGC work of Pipeline Replacement project VII.

SMS Lifesciences: SMS Lifesciences on Friday announced that its manufacturing facility located at Sangareddy district in Telangana completed USFDA without any observations.

