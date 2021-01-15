L&T Infotech, Ircon International, Bharat Dynamics in focus

-
IT major HCL Technologies will announce its quarterly earnings today, 15 January 2021.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) plans to expand its multi-year, global alliance with IBM to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption. With the proposed center, LTI will help their clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM's open hybrid cloud platform built on Red Hat OpenShift.
Ircon International achieved milestone by opening the 30 KM section between Korichhapar to Dharamjaigarh within the targeted date i.e., 31.12.2020. A Trial run was carried on 31 December 2020. The cost of this line is approximately 325 crores and the work is executed by Ircon International under an SPV named Chhattisgarh East Railway.
Bharat Dynamics and Thales have signed a Teaming Agreement to work in partnership on the STARStreak Air Defence system with the support of both the Governments of India and the United Kingdom.
HFCL's consolidated profit after tax jumped 86.2% to Rs 85.11 crore on 49.7% rise in revenue to Rs 1277.48 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
DEN Networks' consolidated profit after tax jumped 390% to Rs 60 crore on 8% rise in revenue to Rs 342 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
