TCS, Biocon, Bharat Rasayan in focus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will declare its December 2020 quarter earnings today, 8 January 2021.

Biocon announced that the board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has approved a primary equity investment by Abu Dhabi based ADQ (ADQ), one of the region's largest holding companies. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest Rs 555 crore for a 1.80% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post money valuation of about $4.17 billion.

Bharat Rasayan said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 12 January 2021 to consider the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company.

Strides Pharma Science announced that Aditya Puri has joined the Strides Group as an Advisor and also will be a Director of its associate company, Stelis Biopharma (Stelis).

CRISIL has assigned its 'CRISIL BBB-/Stable' rating on the long-term bank facilities of AGC Networks (AGC).

