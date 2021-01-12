Tata Motors, GAIL (India), Dr. Reddy's Labs to be watched

Tata Motors wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover UK said retail sales for the quarter ending 31 December 2020 were 128,469 vehicles, 13.1% higher than the 113,569 vehicles sold in the preceding quarter, but down 9.0% on the same period last year.

GAIL (India) said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 15 January 2021, to consider buyback of the equity shares and declaration of interim dividend.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has reviewed the safety data from the phase 2 clinical trial of the Sputnik V vaccine and recommended the phase 3 recruitment and continue the clinical trial without any modifications.

Sunteck Realty announced its Q3 and 9M FY20-21 operational updates. The company saw a growth in pre-sales for Q3 FY21 at Rs 349 crore; it was up by 75% QoQ and by 7% YoY as well. Collections also grew at 79% QoQ to Rs 252 crore for Q3 FY21 and by 52% YoY. High buyer interest witnessed in both completed and newly launched projects.

Force Motors said that the board of directors has approved for issuance of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), up to Rs 500 crore through private placement in one or more tranches.

