Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel in focus

Among key results Infosys and Wipro will announce their quarterly earnings today, 13 January 2021.

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 278,915 units, higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365 units, lower by 4%, over Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY21 were at 1,88,550 units, higher by 4% as compared to Q3 FY20.

Hero MotoCorp has reinforced its presence in Central America by appointing new distributor partners in Nicaragua and Honduras, with aggressive expansion plans for both countries. Hero MotoCorp has lined up a slew of new launches, including its range of premium motorcycles, in both countries and will also expand its network with extensive customer touch-points and flagship stores in key markets.

Bharti Airtel said that in compliance of the FDI approval dated 20 January 2020 granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications, the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments. Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100% with immediate effect.

Tech Mahindra has agreed to acquire 100% shareholding of Payments Technology Services for $9 million. The transaction is expected to close by 31 March 2021.

Bharat Rasayan said its board of directors approved the proposal of buyback of 93,472 equity shares or 2.2% shares at Rs 11,500 per share.

