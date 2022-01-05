IEX achieves 24% growth in traded volumes in Dec 2021

-
Indian Energy Exchange traded 9035 MU cleared volume in December 2021 comprising 7285 MU in the conventional power market; 365 MU in the green power market and 1385 MU (13.85 lac Certificates) in the REC Market.
Overall, the Exchange achieved 24% YoY volume growth in December 2021 across all its market segments.
For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, IEX has recorded 27,677 MU volume and achieved 37% YoY growth across all its market segments.
