L&T Tech Q1 PAT rises 4.7% QoQ to Rs 274 cr

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life Q3 PAT rises 3.27% YoY to Rs 274 cr
Vinyl Chemicals (I) standalone net profit rises 274.94% in the March 2022 quarter
Sonata Software Q3 PAT rises 7% QoQ to Rs 97.6 cr
TCS Q4 PAT rises 1.61% QoQ to Rs 9,926 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 22/share
Mindtree Q4 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 473 cr
-
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 4.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.20 crore on 6.7% increase in revenue to Rs 1,873.70 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.
As compared to Q1 FY22, the company's consolidated net profit and revenue surged by 26.9% and 23.4%, respectively.
EBITDA rose 5.4% quarter on quarter (QoQ) and 26.2% year on year (YoY) to Rs 401 crore in Q1 FY23. EBITDA margin stood at 21.4% as in Q1 FY23 as against 21.7% in Q4 FY22 and 20.9% in Q1 FY22. EBIT margin was at 18.3% as in Q1 FY23 as against 18.6% in Q4 FY22 and 17.3% in Q1 FY22.
In dollar terms, the company's revenue stood at $239.5 million for the quarter, registering a growth of 3.2% QoQ and 16.5% YoY. In constant currency, the firm reported a growth of 4.7% QoQ and 19.9% YoY.
During the quarter, LTTS won a $50 million plus deal, four $15 million deals and two deals with total contract value (TCV) of $10 million.
At the end of Q1 FY23, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 913, out of which 625 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS. At the end of Q1 FY23, LTTS' employee strength stood at 21,433.
Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director of L&T Technology Services, said, We started the new fiscal on a strong note with revenue growing sequentially by 4.7% in constant currency. Growth was led by Plant Engineering and Industrial Products, benefitting from spends towards digital manufacturing, energy transition and smart & connected products. Our big bets focus has helped us to align ourselves with these strategic and multiyear customer programs.
He further added, Deal wins were very strong during the quarter and spread across segments. Our Aerospace and Rail segment is seeing a revival of large deal bookings with a USD 50 million deal in Q1 on the back of a stellar long-term deal that we won in the prior quarter. We recently opened an engineering design center in Toulouse, France to cater to new age digital requirements of Aerospace. We see a broad-based pipeline of opportunities which gives us confidence of the growth momentum sustaining."
LTTS is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle.
Shares of L&T Technology Services rose 1.45% to Rs 3,093.70 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU