TCS Q4 PAT rises 1.61% QoQ to Rs 9,926 cr; recommends final dividend of Rs 22/share

The IT major's consolidated net profit rose 1.61% to Rs 9,926 crore on 3.49% increase in net sales to Rs 50,591 crore in Q4 March 2022 (Q4 FY22) over Q3 December 2021 (Q3 FY22).On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the IT major's net profit rose 7.35% and net sales rose 15.76% in Q4 FY22.
Constant currency revenue grew 14.3% YoY in Q4 FY22. Operating margin stood at 25% while net margin was at 19.6% in Q4 FY22.
Profit before tax rose 1.31% to Rs 13,364 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 13,191 crore in Q3 FY22. Operating cash flow during the quarter was 111.3% of net income.
TCS' consolidated net profit rose 18.18% to Rs 38,327 crore on 16.80% increase in net sales to Rs 1,91,754 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022 over the year ended 31 March 2021. Constant currency revenue grew 15.4% YoY in FY22. Operating margin stood at 25.3% in FY22.
The company reported highest ever order book total contract value (TCV) of $11.3 billion in Q4 March 2022 and $34.6 billion in the year ended March 2022.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.
All verticals grew in the mid to high teens. Growth was led by Retail and CPG (22.1%), Manufacturing vertical (+19%) and Communications & Media (+18.7%). Technology & Services grew (+18%) and Life Sciences and Healthcare grew (+16.4%) while BFSI grew (+12.9%).
On a full year basis, growth was led by Retail and CPG (20.6%), Manufacturing vertical (+19.4%), Life Sciences and Healthcare (+19.2%). BFSI grew (+16.7%), Technology & Services grew (+15.8%) and Communications & Media grew (+14%).
Growth among markets was led by North America which grew (+18.7%). UK grew (+13%), Continental Europe grew (+10.1%). Among emerging markets, Latin America grew (+20.6%), Middle East & Africa grew (+7.3%), India grew (7%), and Asia Pacific grew (+5.5%).
On a full year basis, among major markets, North America grew (+17.5%), Continental Europe grew (+15.1%) and UK grew (+14.3%). In emerging markets, Latin America grew (+18.2%), India grew (+16%), Middle East & Africa grew (12.9%) while Asia Pacific grew (+6.7%) growth.
In Q4, TCS added 35,209 employees on a net basis, the highest ever net addition in a quarter. Employee headcount stood at 592,195, a net addition of 103,546 during the year, another all-time high.
IT services attrition rate (LTM) continued to climb, reaching 17.4% in Q4 FY22 as against 15.3% in Q3 FY22. However, incremental attrition has moderated, TCS said in the statement.
Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said: We are closing FY 22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever. Increasing participation in our customers' growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead.
N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer and executive director, said: It is immensely satisfying to close the year with robust, broad-based growth, industry-leading margins and the highest ever order book. During the year, we took on technologically challenging, industry-first transformational programs and brought to bear the full power of TCS' capabilities and that of our partner ecosystem, to successfully deliver market-changing outcomes. Our continued investments in building newer capabilities, our passion for innovation, our contextual knowledge and most importantly, our self-belief have been key to this, and these position us very well for continued success ahead.
Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, said: While continuing to make all the investments needed to support our growth aspirations, we managed the headwinds this year to deliver an industry-leading operating margin yet again. The successful completion of our fourth buyback in five years is another milestone in our shareholder-friendly approach to capital allocation.
Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.
Shares of TCS rose 0.26% to settle at Rs 3696.40 on the BSE today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU