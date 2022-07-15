Polyplex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd and Cosmo Films Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2022.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 2141.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17375 shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd lost 5.49% to Rs 48.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27096 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 4.83% to Rs 475.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9001 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd slipped 4.20% to Rs 345.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cosmo Films Ltd corrected 3.82% to Rs 929.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7069 shares in the past one month.

