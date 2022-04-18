Mindtree Q4 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 473 cr

The L&T Group company reported 8.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 473.10 crore on 5.4% increase in revenue to Rs 2897.40 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

As compared to Q4 March 2021, the company's consolidated net profit and revenue increased by 49.1% and 37.4%, respectively.

EBITDA rose 2.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 31.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 608.30 crore in Q4 FY22. EBITDA margin was at 21% as in Q4 FY22 as against 21.5% in Q3 FY22 and 21.9% in Q4 FY21.

The company's employee benefit expense jumped 6.35% QoQ and 33.38% YoY to Rs 1,750.30 crore in Q4 FY22. Its total headcount at the end of the March 2021 period stood at 35,071. The trailing 12-month attrition rate at the end of the quarter stood at 23.8% as against 21.9% in Q3 FY22 and 12.1% in Q4 FY21.

The company had a healthy order book of $1.6 billion, up 16.7% in FY22. In Q4 FY22, MindTree had deals worth $390 million as against $358 million during Q3 FY22 and $375 million in Q4 FY21.

The IT firm had 276 active clients as of 31 March 2022. It added four new $5 million+ clients (total 56) and five new $20 million+ clients (total 14) during the quarter.

The company's free cash flow increased to Rs 502.90 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 459.50 crore in Q3 FY22 and Rs 316.80 crore in Q4 FY21.

In dollar terms, Mindtree registered 7.6% increase in consolidated net profit to $62.7 million on 4.8% rise in revenue to $383.8 million in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 48.8% to Rs 1652.90 crore on 32.1% increase in revenue to Rs 10525.30 crore in the year ended March 2022 (FY22) over the year ended December 2021 (FY21). In dollar terms, revenue jumped 31.1% to $1,410.8 million in FY22 over FY21.

The board of Mindtree recommended a final dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Our industry-leading growth through a year of rapid business and technology shifts demonstrates the relevance of our value proposition in reimagining businesses and driving digital transformation at scale, said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and managing director, Mindtree.

Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency made this our fifth consecutive quarter of 5%-plus growth in constant currency. Our full year revenue growth of 31.1% validates our strategy to capitalize on rising demand by diversifying our services portfolio, mining customers, and broadening industry partnerships. We are proud to have delivered EBITDA margin of 20.9% and PAT margin of 15.7%, our highest in a decade. Our commitment to creating value for shareholders is reaffirmed by an EPS of ₹100.2, our highest-ever adjusted for bonuses, and a full year dividend of ₹37 per share, the highest in our history. The passion of our teams and the trust of our customers will help our endeavor to deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the coming year as well."

Mindtree a Larsen & Toubro Group company is a global technology consulting and services company.

Shares of Mindtree fell 3.33% to settle at Rs 3960.80 on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that Larsen & Toubro is weighing a merger between two of its publicly traded software firms Mindtree and L&T Infotech, as the Indian conglomerate seeks scale to compete with global digital giants.

The BSE sought clarification from Mindtree regarding the media report. The company is yet to issue its clarification to the bourses.

