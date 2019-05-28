Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals update on shutdown of Ammonia plant at Baroda

JUST IN
Business Standard

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals has planned 50 days annual shutdown of Ammonia - IV plant of Baroda Unit which commenced from 13 April 2019 until 1 June, 2019, will now be extended by another 15 days period and production will resume from 17 June 2019 due to repairs of minor cracks observed in Isothermal Shift Reactor (ISR) top hemispherical head. Subsequently, Urea - II plant will resume operations on availability of CO2 gas from Ammonia-IV plant.

The company has made an alternate arrangement to minimize production losses of various Fertilizers & Industrial Products and the company is also ensuring continuous supply of Fertilizer Products to consumers from its production facilities from Sikka Unit plants.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 15:06 IST

