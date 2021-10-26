H.G. Infra Engineering surges on bagging two road projects from NHAI

-
ALSO READ
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project in Maharashtra
Dilip Buildcon gains after subsidiary executes concession agreement with NHAI
H G Infra declared as L-1 bidder for road project in Delhi
Dilip Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project in Gujarat
TATA Projects secures order for Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project
-
H.G. Infra Engineering jumped 11.17% to Rs 791.50 after the company received the Letter of Award (LOA) from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two HAM projects.
The first project involves development of six lane of 44 kms in length on Kaliagura-Baunsaguar Section of NH- 130-CD Road under the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). NHAI's bid project cost is Rs 1,338.27 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 1,492.11 crore. The completion period is 730 days.
The second project involves development of six lane of 45.50 kms in length on Baunsaguar-Baraja Section of NH- 130-CD Road under the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economics Corridor in the state of Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). NHAI's bid project cost is Rs 958.98 crore and the company's bid project cost is Rs 1,123.11 crore. The completion period is 730 days.
H G Infra Engineering is an infrastructure construction, development and management company. The main business includes providing engineering-procurement-and-construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis and undertaking civil construction and related infrastructure projects.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 101.02 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 19.93 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped to Rs 941.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against Rs 311.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU