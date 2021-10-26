Infosys gets digital transformation contract from Posten Norge

-
Posten Norge has selected the Indian IT major as a strategic partner to digitally transform its IT service management function.Posten Norge AS is a Nordic postal and logistics group that develops and delivers integrated solutions in postal services, communications and logistics, with the Nordic region as its home market.
"Through this collaboration, Infosys will establish a best-in-class IT Service Desk and adapt Posten Norge's IT processes for new age software delivery methods," Infosys said in a statement.
The transformation will also involve implementation of ServiceNow, an IT service management platform.
Leveraging this solution, Posten Norge will be equipped to innovate faster and respond to changing customer needs with agility. This collaboration will further enable Posten Norge and Infosys to co-create digital solutions for their customers.
On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 4.4% to Rs 5,421 crore on 6.1% increase in revenues to Rs 29,602 crore in Q2 September 2021 (Q2 FY22) over Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22). Revenues in constant currency terms grew by 19.4% YoY and 6.3% QoQ. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 23.6%, a decline of 1.8% YoY and 0.1% QoQ.
Infosys said its revenue guidance for FY22 is revised upwards to 16.5%-17.5%. Margin guidance is retained at 22%-24%.
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
