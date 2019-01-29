L&T Technology Services positioned as 'Leader' across various business verticals and engineering domains

-
In Zinnov Zones 2018 reportL&T Technology Services has consolidated its status as a 'Leader' in the Zinnov Zones 2018 report across 10 business verticals for the third year in a row. In addition, LTTS has advanced its competencies in 5 new expertise areas for its engineering services.
The 10 business verticals include Aerospace, Automotive, Construction & Heavy Machinery, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utility, Industrial Automation, Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Telecommunication and Transportation. The 5 new expertise areas are Design & Simulation, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, User Experience, Platform Engineering and Quality Assurance Engineering.
