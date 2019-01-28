TV18 Broadcast gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

-
TV18 Broadcast announced that ICRA has assigned the credit rating of ICRA AAA (Stable)/ ICRA A1+ to the Company's Long-term / Short-term, Fund-based / Non-fund Based facilities limits of Rs.750 crore (enhanced from Rs. 354 crore).
Further, the rating for Company's Commercial Paper Programme remain unchanged at ICRA A1+; Outstanding.
