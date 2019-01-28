JUST IN
Network 18 Media & Investments gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

TV18 Broadcast gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA

TV18 Broadcast announced that ICRA has assigned the credit rating of ICRA AAA (Stable)/ ICRA A1+ to the Company's Long-term / Short-term, Fund-based / Non-fund Based facilities limits of Rs.750 crore (enhanced from Rs. 354 crore).

Further, the rating for Company's Commercial Paper Programme remain unchanged at ICRA A1+; Outstanding.

