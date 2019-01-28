Board of Sylph Education Solutions appoints director

-
At meeting held on 28 January 2019The Board of Sylph Education Solutions has appointed Rashmin Premjibhai Babariya and Nikunj Navinbhai Sanghani as the Additional Independent Directors of the company with effect from 28 January 2019 to hold the office upto the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting.
