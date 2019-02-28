JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Railway announces new Zone - South Coast Railway

IndusInd Bank gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
Business Standard

L&T Technology Services recognised as Leader among Top Engineering Service Providers for Medical Devices

Capital Market 

By Everest Group

L&T Technology Services has been recognised as a Leader and ranked among the Top Engineering Service Providers for Medical Devices by Everest Group, a consulting and research firm.

Everest Group's Peak Matrix Medical Device Engineering Services Assessment 2019 positioned the top 12 service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants based on various parameters such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, delivery footprint, innovation & investments. According to Everest Group, differentiators such as strong medical device domain expertise, balanced capabilities across value chain elements, service functions and device categories, and client recognition for flexible & consistent output quality propelled LTTS to be positioned as the leader in the study.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 09:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements