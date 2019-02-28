L&T Technology Services recognised as Leader among Top Engineering Service Providers for Medical Devices

By Everest Group

L&T Technology Services has been recognised as a and ranked among the Top Engineering Service Providers for Medical Devices by Everest Group, a consulting and research firm.

Everest Group's Peak Matrix Medical Device Engineering Services Assessment 2019 positioned the top 12 service providers into Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants based on various parameters such as market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, delivery footprint, innovation & investments. According to Everest Group, differentiators such as strong medical device domain expertise, balanced capabilities across value chain elements, service functions and device categories, and client recognition for flexible & consistent output quality propelled LTTS to be positioned as the in the study.

