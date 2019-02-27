JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ICRA assigned credit ratings to Sanghi Industries
Business Standard

NELCO's subsidiary Tatanet Services receives IFMC Authorization

Capital Market 

Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of NELCO and India's fastest growing VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Service Provider, has received from Dept. of Telecommunications, Govt. of India, an Authorization Certificate for providing In Flight & Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) services.

This is as per the Flight & Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018 announced by the Central Government in December 2018, which has opened potentially large market for the satellite communication industry.

TNSL, with this authorisation and its available state of the art technology infrastructure, high quality VSAT services and knowledge of the market, is well poised to offer seamless connectivity services in aircrafts and moving vessels. This will help in future growth of consolidated NELCO.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 14:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements