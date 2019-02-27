NELCO's subsidiary Tatanet Services receives IFMC Authorization

Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of and India's fastest growing (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Service Provider, has received from Dept. of Telecommunications, Govt. of India, an Authorization Certificate for providing In Flight & Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) services.

This is as per the Flight & Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018 announced by the in December 2018, which has opened potentially large market for the

TNSL, with this authorisation and its available state of the art technology infrastructure, high quality services and knowledge of the market, is well poised to offer seamless in aircrafts and moving vessels. This will help in future growth of consolidated

