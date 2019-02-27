NELCO's subsidiary Tatanet Services receives IFMC Authorization

-
ALSO READ
India's latest communication satellite GSAT-31 successfully launched; ATM networks, DTH services to get boost
Hughes wins mandate from oil firms to automate retail network
China launches first satellite for broadband communication
SpaceX launches final batch of next-gen satellites
Satcom policy needs revision as 5G, IoT arrive: Sundararajan
-
Tatanet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of NELCO and India's fastest growing VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Service Provider, has received from Dept. of Telecommunications, Govt. of India, an Authorization Certificate for providing In Flight & Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) services.
This is as per the Flight & Maritime Connectivity Rules, 2018 announced by the Central Government in December 2018, which has opened potentially large market for the satellite communication industry.
TNSL, with this authorisation and its available state of the art technology infrastructure, high quality VSAT services and knowledge of the market, is well poised to offer seamless connectivity services in aircrafts and moving vessels. This will help in future growth of consolidated NELCO.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU