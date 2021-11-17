L&T Technology Services to support Mavenir and NVIDIA for adoption of AI-on-5G

L&T Technology Services announced that it has been selected as an engineering partner by Mavenir and NVIDIA, to accelerate adoption of the industry's first converged AI-on-5G.

LTTS will support Mavenir with customization, integration and deployment of AI applications for deployment on NVIDIA's AI-on-5G Platform AI is already transforming many industries across the globe.

When combined with the power of 5G networks, the two technologies will enable powerful new use cases in a quick, secure, and cost-effective manner.

NVIDIA's AI-on-5G platform is a unified platform that brings together developments at the edge to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises across all industries. 5G provides the underlying connectivity for billions of devices, extending AI's reach to all connected objects and enabling new use cases and new markets. AI-on-5G is supported by a large ecosystem of partners offering a range of GPU-optimized applications and by NVIDIA SDKs, toolkits, and APIs.

