SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with Boeing

For grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and induction of efficient 155 MAX aircraft to its fleetSpiceJet announced that the company has entered into a settlement agreement with Boeing wherein Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle the outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service. This paves the way for the induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft into the Company's fleet and ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from its order of 155 MAX aircraft
