L&T, Wipro, REC in focus

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): L&T said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 March 2022, to seek approval for raising funds including through issue of debt securities as part of company's refinancing program.
Wipro: Wipro has informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 25 March 2022 to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, for the financial year ending 2021-22.
REC: The board of directors of REC approved the market borrowing programme under different debt segments for the financial year 2022-23.
Equitas Small Finance Bank: The Board and the Committee of Independent Directors, has approved a Scheme of Amalgamation between Equitas Holdings (EHL / Transferor Company) and Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFBL / Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders (Scheme). The Scheme contemplates the amalgamation of Transferor Company into and with the Transferee Company and the dissolution without winding-up of the Transferor Company pursuant thereto.
G R Infraprojects: The company has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender invited by National Highways Authority of India for '4-Laning of Ujjain-Badnawar Section from km 26.9 to km 96.00 (Length-69.1 km) in the State of Madhya Pradesh on HAM.'
Hemisphere Properties India: The Government of India sanctioned loan amounting to Rs. 10 crore to the company at the terms and conditions decided by Ministry of Finance, Government of India.
