Infosys, ITC, Zomato to be watched

Infosys: The IT major said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 12 April 13 April 2022 to consider consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and year ending 31 March 2022. The board will also consider recommending a final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

ITC: The company has acquired, in the second tranche, 1,040 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Mother Sparsh Baby Care Private Limited (Mother Sparsh). With the aforesaid acquisition, the company's shareholding in Mother Sparsh aggregates 16% of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Zomato: Zomato said its board of directors has approved acquisition of securities in Mukunda Foods Private Limited for an aggregate cash consideration of INR equivalent of US$5 million and grant of loan up to INR equivalent of US$150 million to Grofers India Private Limited.

EKI Energy Services: EKI Energy Services is in advanced discussions with some of the European oil and gas majors, to launch an initiative to supply free improved cook stoves to rural households to reduce carbon footprint and generate carbon offsets.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: The company's board will on 21 March 2022 consider payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22. The record date for interim dividend will be 31 March 2022.

Ducon Infratechnologies: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 22 March 2022 to review the proposal for spin off of non-core business to new proposed separate wholly owned subsidiary.

Shyam Metalics And Energy: The board of directors has approved setting up of further capacities at its integrated units in Sambalpur and its material subsidiary's plant at Jamuria to capitalize business synergies and add facilities for continued cost leadership.

