RIL, Wipro, Persistent Systems in focus

-
ALSO READ
Exide Industries announces technical collaboration with SVOLT Energy Technology
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility and its promoters acquire land in Vadodara
Vedanta gains after robust Q2 earnings
Exide Industries to foray into Li-ion cell manufacturing
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals partners with Ace Green Recycling
-
Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance New Energy Limited (Reliance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has signed definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV (Lithium Werks) for a total transaction value of US$ 61 Million including funding for future growth.
Wipro: The IT major announced that Speira, a leading global aluminium rolling and recycling company, has chosen Wipro as their technology partner.
Persistent Systems: Persistent Systems announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Princeton, New Jersey-based MediaAgility. MediaAgility is a global cloud transformation services provider with deep expertise building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner.
Avantel: The company has received the supply order for supply of Loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase - 2 (Real Time Train Information system) for an amount Rs. 125.68 crore exclusive of applicable taxes.
RITES: The board of directors of the company has declared 3rd interim dividend at the rate of 75% of paid up share capital (Rs. 7.50 per share).
Black Box: The board of directors of the company has approved the proposal for Sub division/ Split of Equity Shares of the company from face value of Rs. 10/- each into equity shares of face value of Re. 2/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU