RIL, Wipro, Persistent Systems in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance New Energy Limited (Reliance), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has signed definitive agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV (Lithium Werks) for a total transaction value of US$ 61 Million including funding for future growth.

Wipro: The IT major announced that Speira, a leading global aluminium rolling and recycling company, has chosen Wipro as their technology partner.

Persistent Systems: Persistent Systems announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Princeton, New Jersey-based MediaAgility. MediaAgility is a global cloud transformation services provider with deep expertise building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner.

Avantel: The company has received the supply order for supply of Loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase - 2 (Real Time Train Information system) for an amount Rs. 125.68 crore exclusive of applicable taxes.

RITES: The board of directors of the company has declared 3rd interim dividend at the rate of 75% of paid up share capital (Rs. 7.50 per share).

Black Box: The board of directors of the company has approved the proposal for Sub division/ Split of Equity Shares of the company from face value of Rs. 10/- each into equity shares of face value of Re. 2/- each.

