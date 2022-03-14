Tech Mahindra, Gail (India), One 97 Communications in focus

-
Tech Mahindra: The IT company on Saturday announced that it has approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Thirdware Solutions. Thirdware, headquartered in Mumbai, is a global player in Enterprise Applications focused in the areas of ERP, BIA, Cloud and business technologies.
Gail (India): Gail (India) said that its board has approved the payment of second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.
One 97 Communications (Paytm): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed Paytm Payments Bank to stop, with immediate effect, onboarding of new customers. The bank has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive system audit of its IT system. Paytm Payments Bank is one of the payment instruments of Paytm.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The public sector enterprise on Saturday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Wednesday, 16 March to consider the recommendation of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.
Lupin: Lupin on Friday announced that it received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Vigabatrin for Oral Solution.
Sobha: The realtor on Friday announced that Jagdish Chandra Sharma vide his letter dated 11 March 2022, tendered his resignation for the position of director, vice chairman, managing director and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 1 April 2022. He will hold the said position till 31 March 2022.
Jubilant FoodWorks: Jubilant FoodWorks said that the board of directors of the company has accepted the resignation of Pratik Rashmikant Pota as the CEO and wholetime director of the company as he wishes to pursue opportunities outside the firm.
Shree Ganesh Remedies: Shree Ganesh Remedies made a winning bid of Rs 26 crore for Jaiswal Pharmachem's 20,100 sq. m. plot in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.
Rama Synthetics: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded Indo Rama Synthetics (India)'s (IRSL) Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND A-' from 'IND BBB+' while the outlook remains stable.
Torrent Power: The power utility completed acquisition of 100% equity share capital of Surya Vidyut (SPV), wholly owned subsidiary of CESC.
