Voltas, BEML, Indiabulls Housing Finance in focus

Voltas: The board of directors of the company has approved a proposal to enter into a Joint Venture arrangement with Highly International (Hong Kong) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly (Group) Company. With this JV, the company will engage in the business of design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and service of inverter compressors for room air-conditioners, motors for inverter compressors, and their associated parts including sourcing of raw materials & components required for manufacturing these products, on such terms and conditions as may be mutually agreed between the parties.

BEML: A meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on 22 March 2022, to consider the Interim Dividend for FY 2021-22 on equity shares, if any.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 22 March 2022 to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of secured and/or unsecured bonds, in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals has completed the transaction relating to sale of the company's trademarks 'pertaining to 'Iodex' and 'Ostocalcium' brands in India to GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited.

Yasho Industries: The Board of Directors of the company approved capital expenditure for new greenfield project for the capacity of 15,500 Metric Tonne per annum at Pakhajan Village, Taluka: Vagra, Dist. Bharuch.

Coastal Corporation: A meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 29 March 2022, to consider a proposal to issue equity shares to the existing shareholders on right basis.

