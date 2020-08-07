JUST IN
Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.89% to Rs 8.11 crore

Net loss of Lakshmi Mills Company reported to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.89% to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.1153.69 -85 OPM %-31.692.94 -PBDT-4.99-0.51 -878 PBT-6.13-2.50 -145 NP-4.074.79 PL

