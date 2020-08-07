India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 165.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 94.21% to Rs 333.32 croreNet profit of India Grid Trust rose 165.01% to Rs 99.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 94.21% to Rs 333.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 171.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 228.58% to Rs 505.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 89.09% to Rs 1272.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 672.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales333.32171.63 94 1272.04672.70 89 OPM %90.7484.75 -95.8283.82 - PBDT184.9683.02 123 810.10335.47 141 PBT99.2537.89 162 499.99154.55 224 NP99.6737.61 165 505.72153.91 229
