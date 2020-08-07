India Grid Trust consolidated net profit rises 165.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 94.21% to Rs 333.32 crore

Net profit of India Grid Trust rose 165.01% to Rs 99.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 94.21% to Rs 333.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 171.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 228.58% to Rs 505.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 89.09% to Rs 1272.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 672.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

