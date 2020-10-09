Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Repco Home Finance Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 October 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd surged 12.36% to Rs 20 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd soared 8.87% to Rs 216.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72701 shares in the past one month.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spiked 8.77% to Rs 311.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd jumped 6.50% to Rs 91. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40408 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd rose 6.21% to Rs 107.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61683 shares in the past one month.

