Volumes soar at Solar Industries India Ltd counter

Solar Industries India Ltd clocked volume of 8626 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1267 shares
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 October 2020.
Solar Industries India Ltd clocked volume of 8626 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1267 shares. The stock gained 3.96% to Rs.1,111.00. Volumes stood at 548 shares in the last session.
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27358 shares. The stock gained 7.02% to Rs.91.45. Volumes stood at 86270 shares in the last session.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd clocked volume of 86603 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23471 shares. The stock lost 0.27% to Rs.36.50. Volumes stood at 13595 shares in the last session.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd clocked volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.44% to Rs.313.70. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd recorded volume of 21816 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9382 shares. The stock lost 1.36% to Rs.1,926.55. Volumes stood at 7226 shares in the last session.
