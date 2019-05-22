Lakshmi Vilas Bank undertakes upgradation of core banking solution

-
Lakshmi Vilas Bank is upgrading its Core Banking Solution and Internet Banking on to a new platform. The migration activity is scheduled between 24 May 2019 09:00 PM to 26 May 2019 09:00 PM.
During this time window, all the Bank's online services like LVB Debit Card transactions / ATM / POS / KIOSK / Internet Banking / Mobile Banking / SMS Banking/ LVB Upaay services will not be available. The Bank is communicating to all its customers about the downtime through public notices issued through newspapers, SMS, Emailers, Posters at Branches, ATM, CDM & Vortex Screens, Web Banner, Internet Banking Screens & Social Media to plan their transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
