Board of IIFL Holdings approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

From 21 May 2019

The Board of IIFL Holdings approved the following change in directorate from 21 May 2019 -

V.K. Chopra, Independent Director and Chairman of India Infoline Finance is appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company.

Nagarajan Srinivasan, a Non Executive Director of India Infoline Finance is appointed as an additional Director in the capacity of an Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Due to aforesaid reorganization and to facilitate aforesaid appointment of Directors of India Infoline Finance on the Board of the Company, Kranti Sinha and S. Narayan, Independent Directors, have resigned from the Board.

However, Kranti Sinha and S. Narayan will continue as Independent Directors of various other subsidiaries/ IIFL Group Companies.

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 10:14 IST

