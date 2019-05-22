Board of India Glycols approves fund raising up to Rs 250 cr

At meeting held on 21 May 2019The Board of India Glycols has approved raising of funds for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore or its equivalent in any other currency, by way of issuance of securities including through public offering/ private placement/ qualified institutional p lacement or otherwise, in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 20 18 and other applicable guidelines/provisions.
