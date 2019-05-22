Trigyn Technologies joins as 6th Platinum Member of FIWARE Foundation

Trigyn Technologies joined as the 6th Platinum Member the highest FIWARE membership level of FIWARE Foundation e. V.
Trigyn is the first Indian company to become a FIWARE platinum member.
Trigyn makes now part of the Board of Directors and the Technical Steering Committee to take an active role in the definition and implementation of relevant standards at general and domain-specific levels. This includes a strategic role in the Foundation's decision-making authorities, thereby contributing to the development, standardization and promotion of the FIWARE technologies with the focus of accelerating Smart City, one of the four major FIWARE verticals.
Trigyn will support driving the adoption of FIWARE in Europe and countries like the United States, Canada and India and pushing open standards and the open service platform enabling a global innovation-driven ecosystem and accelerating the development of IoT-enabled Smart City businesses.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU