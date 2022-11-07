Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 163.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.06 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Expo Gas Containers announces change in directorate
Nupur Recyclers Limited achieved turnover of Rs 163.17 cr with net profits of Rs 18.87 cr in FY 21-22
Power Mech Projects hits record high on bagging Rs 6,163.20 cr order from Adani Group
Barometers trade with modest gains; Nifty above 17,350
-
Sales rise 66.02% to Rs 227.32 croreNet profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 163.89% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.02% to Rs 227.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales227.32136.92 66 OPM %10.757.70 -PBDT23.4610.21 130 PBT19.597.94 147 NP15.866.01 164
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU