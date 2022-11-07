JUST IN
Sintex Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 277.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lancer Containers Lines consolidated net profit rises 163.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.02% to Rs 227.32 crore

Net profit of Lancer Containers Lines rose 163.89% to Rs 15.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 66.02% to Rs 227.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 136.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales227.32136.92 66 OPM %10.757.70 -PBDT23.4610.21 130 PBT19.597.94 147 NP15.866.01 164

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:54 IST

