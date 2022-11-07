Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cement stocks decline after UltraTech announces Rs 12,886-crore capex plan
Ramco Cements rises on commissioning cement plant
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 273.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 814.74% in the June 2022 quarter
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Sales reported at Rs 16.67 croreNet loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 240.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.670 0 OPM %-65.510 -PBDT-10.90221.75 PL PBT-11.94220.64 PL NP-11.94240.90 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU