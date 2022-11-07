Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.67 crore

Net loss of Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries reported to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 240.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 16.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.670-65.510-10.90221.75-11.94220.64-11.94240.90

