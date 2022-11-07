Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.72% to Rs 118.59 croreNet Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 60.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.72% to Rs 118.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales118.59140.71 -16 OPM %-34.083.70 -PBDT-41.577.73 PL PBT-61.94-11.28 -449 NP-60.32-12.90 -368
