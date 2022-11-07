Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese consolidated net profit declines 71.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 71.38% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.0755.93-4.3017.588.8121.607.7620.406.0921.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)