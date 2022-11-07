Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese consolidated net profit declines 71.38% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore

Net profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese declined 71.38% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.66% to Rs 32.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.0755.93 -43 OPM %-4.3017.58 -PBDT8.8121.60 -59 PBT7.7620.40 -62 NP6.0921.28 -71

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 15:54 IST

